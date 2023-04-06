A 17-year-old Junior High School (JHS) two pupil has met his untimely death after a dilapidated abandoned bridge fell on him and killed him at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central region.

The deceased was returning from school when the bridge broke and trapped him and got hit by a huge slab killing him instantly.

The body of the teenager was removed and deposited at the mortuary.

The case has been reported to the police pending investigation.

Meanwhile, some angry residents at Gomoa Nyanyano ‘Allow Me Junction’ have threatened to vote against the Member of Parliament for the area, Desmond De-Graft Kwasi Patioo for failing to fix the bridge as part of his 2020 campaign promises.

They doubt the MP will muster courage to come and campaign in the area for the 2024 election after not fulfilling his promises.

According to the residents anytime it rains pupils find it difficult to cross the bridge to their various schools.

ALSO READ:

Abandoned bridge collapse kills pregnant woman at Twifu Mirekukrom

Roads Ministry reacts to claims of diverting €350m Afram Plains bridge fund

They called on the MP to as a matter of urgency have the bridge fixed prevent another death.