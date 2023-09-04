Two people have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region.

This was after they fell into the collapsed bridge on River Dejebo.

A nursing officer at the hospital, Rebecca Ann Vorvor, said the victims were brought in unconscious because their heads hit the iron rods on the collapsed bridge.

She assured they are currently responding to treatment.

Speaking to Adom News, one of the victims, 21-year-old Paul Obimpeh, who is still on admission said he was travelling with his father from Tuobodom to Nkwanta when he fell into the collapsed bridge.

The steel bridge that connects communities was exposed to danger after heavy rainfall washed portions of it away, but several reports to get government attention to fix the bridge have proven futile.

Commuters, especially women, are forced to pay money to get help to enable them to carry their goods to the market center.

They have therefore appealed to the government as a matter of urgency fix the bridge to save lives.

