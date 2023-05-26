Tragedy hit the people of Adokwai near Dompoase in the Adansi North district of the Ashanti Region when a 44-year-old man fell into river Ago.

Kwabena Opare was on his way home from the farm when the incident occurred.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Wife of the victim said he failed to return home at the usual time and all efforts to locate him proved abortive since it was late at night.

She added that he was discovered the next morning floating in the river with the abandoned bridge collapsed.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo, the Adokwaihene Daasebre Omono Asamoah Agyei II said the bridge had been in a frail state for years now.

He revealed residents began using the abandoned make-shift bridge after a road diversion due to construction works.

Omono Agyei II, therefore, appealed to the government to construct proper road from Dompoase to the community.

