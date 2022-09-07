A charity group in the Democratic Republic of Congo says reconstruction works have begun on a footbridge that collapsed during inauguration – causing outrage on social media on the quality of its construction.

It is believed the footbridge was built by people who lacked the necessary skills and miscalculated the amount of cement needed in the concrete to make it strong enough.

Videos of its collapse as officials cut a red ribbon during an inauguration ceremony went viral on social media.

The charity called DJCEP that backed the project now says the new footbridge will be built at the same site that will meet safety standards.

It tweeted pictures of workers demolishing the old structure: