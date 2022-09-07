30B gang, camp of superstar Davido, is set to witness another wedding come October 2022.

Logistics Manager of Davido, Israel DMW, has announced he will be having his traditional and white wedding in Benin State.

He made the announcement of his engagement with some pre-wedding photos he captured with his fiancee.

Davido’s aide, Israel, called for support and donations to make his dream wedding come true.

The wedding will come on six months after he proposed to his lover at the exclusive Protea Hotel in Benin City on April 4, 2022.

His announcement has been trailed by well wishes from his fans as well as Davido.

Nigerians have pointed out the striking resemblance between Israel’s fiancee and Davido’s estranged lover, Chioma Rowland.