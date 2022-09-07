The Managing Director of the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi, has described as mischievous, portions of the Auditor-General’s 2021 Report.

According to Mr Hosi, the Auditor-General owes them an apology for claiming the funds are unaccounted for as that is not the reality.

The Auditor-General in its 2021 report on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Ministries, Departments and Other Agencies asked the managers of the Fund to refund GH¢254,203.00 to the state.

According to the report, the use of the amount was not accounted for.

But Mr Hosi maintains the fund has not engaged in anything that is untoward as reported in the 2021 Report, thereby calling on the public to disregard the report.

“We saved money rather than claims that the money is unaccounted for. The Auditor-General didn’t do a good job. The Auditor General got it wrong because we’ve not embezzled any money.

“I personally feel embarrassed by the report but it only goes to show how we are fallible. I feel sometimes it’s a bit of mischief, ” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.