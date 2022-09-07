Singer Papi, formerly of music duo 5five, says his weakness is fine women.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Doreen Avio, he said women are going to be his weakness till he dies.

“Women have never brought me trouble, I have never fought over women, and you just have to have self-control,” he added.

The ‘Muje Baya’ hitmaker said, he has had women reject his proposal because they assumed he is a “player”.

“They say I’m a bad boy – meaning I will leave them after sleeping with them.”

He also advised women on how they should go about certain changes in their relationships.

“At the beginning of a relationship, you might have all the attention, but as time goes on, a thing or two will change.

“They have to get used to that. If I am used to calling you seven times a day, eventually, it might reduce to three.”

MORE: