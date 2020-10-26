Musician Papi of 5five group fame, who attained the limelight through his maiden ‘African Girls’ song, says he has begged artiste manager, Lawrence Hanson, also known as Bulldog, to be his manager again after eight years of parting ways.

According to him, he has accepted his fault and has since begged Bulldog of Bullhaus Entertainment, the same manager of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, to push his craft just like when he was up and coming.

Speaking to Adom TV, Papi admitted that he was the problem, adding that, he should’ve heeded to Bulldog’s advice in 2012, but he didn’t which led to the collapse of the music group that was loved by many.

“I think I was not serious. I formed the group and Bulldog didn’t like the idea of me bringing another on board but as an Adabraka boy I did.

“I started giving him problems. Then we went off and came back again but I told him we wanted to do it on our own and that was how the problem started.

“I disappointed him and I listened to people and betrayed him. So I went back and told him I am sorry and he took a while to get over it because he is very emotional. Bulldog supports with his mind, body and soul.

“Being in a group is stressful and a big time headache,” he climaxed the interview.

Papi is currently promoting his new song dubbed Break Ups.