“Today the African musician through Afrobeats is achieving far more in bridging the racial gap subliminally than Kwame Nkrumah, Marcus Mosiah Garvey and a host of other politicians ever did,” Ghanaian artiste manager Bulldog wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Afrobeats, a genre that fuses traditional African rhythms with contemporary global influences, has been gaining immense international popularity, adding that, the genre has been successful in breaking down cultural barriers and attracting listeners from various backgrounds, contributing to a sense of unity and cross-cultural understanding than some political legends wanted to achieve in the past.

His statement comes at a time when Nigerian music star, Burna Boy slammed the Afrobeats genre saying about 90 per cent of the musicians who patronise it have no substance in their songs.

Meanwhile, Bulldog has rather asked Ghanaians to push their acts such as Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, because “our collective our aspirations should be to inspire the Ghanaian diaspora to culturally impose and position Ghana globally. That should be our HOLY GRAIL.”

