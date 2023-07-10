Ghanaian talent manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bulldog, was among the industry players who attended the highly anticipated concert of Burna Boy at Citi Field Stadium in New York over the weekend.

The event turned out to be a momentous occasion for the African music scene.

During the concert, Burna Boy captivated the audience with a series of electrifying performances, leaving a lasting impact on Bulldog.

However, it was the rendition of Black Sherif’s hit track, “Second Sermon Remix,” featuring Burna Boy himself, that struck a chord with Bulldog’s emotions.

As Burna Boy began singing, Bulldog couldn’t help but question the absence of Black Sherif at the prestigious event.

Expressing his thoughts, Bulldog pondered why Black Sherif, a rising star from Ghana, hadn’t been invited or made an appearance as a guest performer.

He believed that having Black Sherif grace the stage would have significantly elevated the artiste’s brand on a global scale, pushing his music further into the international spotlight.

Meanwhile, the concert itself marked a historic milestone for Burna Boy as he became the first African artiste to headline a stadium concert in America. The grand event, which took place on Saturday night, July 8, 2023, drew an impressive crowd of approximately 41,000 attendees.

Notably, the concert also attracted the presence of renowned American music icons, including Busta Rhymes, Santan Dave, SZA, and Jorja Smith. These celebrated artistes were seen wholeheartedly embracing Burna Boy’s captivating performances, showcasing their immense appreciation for his craft.

Overall, the event served as a remarkable testament to the growing influence and global recognition of African music, with Burna Boy at the forefront of this groundbreaking movement.

