

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not neglect Assin North should the party win the 2024 general election.

According to Mr Mahama, the party’s victory in the recently held bye-election in the constituency is an indication that the NDC is ready for power.

The NDC flagbearer was speaking during the ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Constituency following the re-election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament.

He acknowledged the significance of Assin North in Ghana’s history and expressed confidence in the NDC’s possibility of recapturing power in the upcoming elections.

“If history is being written about elections in Ghana, the people of Assin North will have their name written in gold. The victory in this bye-election is the beginning of our march to recapture power.

“We are carrying the same momentum to the 2024 general election. I have faith in the Almighty God to grant the NDC victory in the next election.”

Mr Mahama also assured the Assin North constituents that the party will support Mr Quayson with his ongoing criminal trials.

“The Dormaahene who is a respected High Court judge has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General to discontinue the case because the prosecution is needless. But people vilified him for making such an appeal.

“Whatever they do, for us in the NDC, if the Attorney General discontinues the case, we’ll be okay with that, if he continues the prosecution, our support for Gyakye Quayson will remain resolute. We’ll support him in the morning, afternoon and evening,” he stressed.