The former President, John Dramani Mahama, is in parliament for the swearing-in of re-elected Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

Also present for the all-white ceremony is the 2020 NDC running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Prof Joshua Alabi and other leading NDC members.

A party delegation, led by the Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and other NDC executives, as well as traditional leaders are also present.

The chamber has been coated in mainly white, especially on the Minority side to share in the joy of Mr Quayson.

The swearing-in ceremony is a crucial moment to affirm Mr Quayson’s re-election on June 27, 2023, after being ousted from parliament through a Supreme Court ruling.

He polled 17,245 votes(57.56%), defeating Charles Opoku of the NPP, who obtained 42.15 percent of the votes, and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana, who garnered a mere 0.29 percent.

ALSO READ: