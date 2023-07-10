Chelsea have revealed their home kit for the 2023-24 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

A shirt deal with telecommunications company Three was not renewed when it expired at the end of last season.

The Premier League blocked a deal with streaming service Paramount+, because of concerns about upsetting its broadcast rights holders.

Chelsea decided against a shirt sponsorship agreement with an online gambling company.

The club’s supporters’ trust had spoken out against such a partnership, although it is understood Chelsea had already ruled a deal before that.

In April, the Premier League announced that gambling sponsors would be withdrawn from the front of shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea say the shirt will go on sale on the website and in their shop on 16 August, three days after their opening Premier League game against Liverpool. It will go on wide sale on 23 August.