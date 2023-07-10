A 46-year-old Fleetwood man, identified as Harrison Adu Boakye, was taken into custody in the United States (US) last Friday and charged with aggravated assault after his wife, 33, died in an alleged domestic incident.

Harrison Adu Boakye, 46, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault following an investigation by Berks County detectives into the death of the woman, 33.

Boakye was taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Central Processing Unit for processing and arraignment.

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending.

The Reading Eagle in a report quoted detectives as giving the following account:

At 8:25 a.m. on July 7, 2023, Fleetwood police responded to a 911 call about a domestic situation at a home in the 30 block of Middleton Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old woman unresponsive inside the residence.

Life saving measures were initiated by responding officers and emergency personnel, but failed.

The coroner was contacted and later pronounced the victim deceased.

An investigation was then initiated by detectives, which resulted in Boakye being arrested and charged.