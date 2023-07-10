AshantiGold SC’s suspension was upheld at the 29th Ordinary Session held in Kumasi by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday.

At the Congress, 67 members voted in favour of the continuous suspension of the Obuasi-based club, with 17 voting against it.

This decision means that the Miners will not be able to participate in footballing activities in the country.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) suspended Ashgold with immediate effect under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes due to their involvement with banned officials, namely Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong over a violation of GFA and FIFA statutes.

The two were banned by the GFA for their involvement in sports betting and alleged match manipulation.

Dr Kwaku Frimpong was handed a 10-year ban from all football-related activities and has been fined Ghs 100,000 for his involvement in match manipulation while his son was handed an eight-year ban with a fine.

