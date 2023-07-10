Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang has denied any involvement in mining activities or mining support activities in her witness statement during her criminal trial.

Aisha Huang, who returned to Ghana after being deported in 2019, is facing charges of allegedly engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey without a license.

The state presented 11 witnesses who testified to her involvement in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region, specifically in the Amansie South District.

However, Aisha Huang maintains that her firm has never engaged in any mining activities and does not possess a mining license. She argues that the evidence presented by the prosecution is false.

In March 2023, Huang Lei, the son of Aisha Huang, was convicted and sentenced to a fine of GH¢10,800 after pleading guilty to charges of remaining in Ghana after the expiration of his permit, possession of ammunition without lawful authority, and possession of forged official documents.

Huang Lei was arrested in November of the previous year along with other Chinese nationals for the same offences. Initially, the accused persons had pleaded not guilty before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

However, on December 16, 2022, Huang Lei’s lawyer revealed plans for his client to change his plea to guilty.

Consequently, Aisha Huang’s son pleaded guilty before Justice Comfort Tasiame at criminal court 4.

The court then sentenced him to a fine of GH¢10,800 and ordered his deportation.

