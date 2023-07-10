It’s rapper Sarkodie’s birthday again! The rapper has turned 38 today, July 10 and as expected, his wife, Tracy has sent her heartfelt wishes.

Netizens were particularly interested in Tracy’s reaction to her husband’s special day since it is the first occasion to celebrate given the Yvonne Nelson abortion saga which nearly caused some strain on their marriage.

Tracy, however, chose to focus on celebrating her husband and expressing her love and support for him.

In a post she made on Instagram she shared a photo of them together enjoying a glass of wine and the ambiance was that of peace.

Her caption, ‘Happy birthday LOVE’ emphasized the deep connection they share amidst the brouhaha keeping social media alive.

This gesture from Tracy has been translated to mean that they have moved past the challenges they faced and are committed to nurturing their marriage.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie is currently cooling off in New York ahead of his concert on July 15.

His birthday celebration started at midnight in a club where he was captured enjoying with other A-listed artistes including King Promise.

