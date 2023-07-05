Renowned rapper, Sarkodie, and his wife have embarked on a picturesque vacation, captivating fans and followers with glimpses of their getaway.

In a series of photos and videos Sarkodie shared on social media, he and his wife were seen exploring the beautiful landscapes and enjoying the serene ambiance of Greece.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy as they soaked up the sun and indulged in fun activities to distract them from the ongoing abortion saga.

They were spotted strolling hand in hand and Tracy in particular appeared ecstatic as she posed for the cameras.

Sarkodie and his Wife Tracy having some alone time ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MMsL9DDgWB — SarkNatives Ghana (@SarkNativesGH) July 4, 2023

Sarkodie, known for his impeccable fashion sense, didn’t disappoint with a showcase of his stylish outfits, perfectly complementing the vibrant surroundings.

His wife also exuded elegance and grace in a sparkly white dress, adding a touch of glamour to their vacation photos.

“Tourism is everything! Out here in Mykonos and everything screams ‘spend some money. such a beautiful island’,” tweeted Sark.