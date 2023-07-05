The death toll in a building collapse incident at Kasoa in the Central Region has risen to two.

The second victim, an elderly woman, died on Tuesday night at the hospital after she was retrieved from the rubble by fire service personnel from the municipality.

Four others have sustained varying degrees of injuries and are in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the building, with structural defects, suddenly gave way; crumbling on five persons and killing one instantly.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Kasoa Municipal Fire Service head, DO3 Marcel Avedu, said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

“We rescued four, and they have been sent to the hospital. Finally, we had to seek the help of an excavator to be able to rescue the last person who is an elderly woman. She was sent to the hospital and at this moment we can’t confirm whether she is alive or dead because she was in a critical condition and we pray that she makes it.

“We can’t pinpoint what exactly caused the collapse but when you look at the area and the soil that we are standing on, it looks like a muddy area – a water area, but we cannot pinpoint and say that is the reason the building collapsed, so further investigation has to be done. Till that is done, we cannot confirm,” he said.

Background

On Tuesday, July 4, one person was confirmed dead while four others suffered severe leg fractures following the collapse of a health centre under construction in a community called Assemblies, located in the Ga South Municipality in Accra.

Eyewitnesses claim the structure caved in after the rains started.

The Municipal Fire Commander at Kasoa came to rescue the trapped victims under the rubble, but says several factors might have contributed to the collapse.

According to DO3 Mercel Kwami Avadu, the land housing the structure which is meant for a health centre is waterlogged.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa Municipal Fire Command says an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse.