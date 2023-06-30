Nearly two weeks following the launch of actress Yvonne Nelson’s book, which sparked controversy due to a chapter revealing her abortion involving Sarkodie, the rapper’s wife has finally spoken out, ending her silence on the matter.

Yvonne, among other things, pointed out Sarkodie’s nonchalant attitude about the fetus in her womb and expressed her disappointment with the lack of emotional support she received during her difficult period.

In response, Sarkodie issued a lyrical rebuttal, revealing that while he initially wanted Yvonne Nelson to keep the unplanned pregnancy, they ultimately agreed to the proposal of abortion due to her educational plans being at risk.

The back-and-forth exchange has heightened the interest of netizens in the ongoing saga, prompting other individuals who claim to be “victims” of Sarkodie to come forward and share their own experiences and grievances.

A social media user who has taken cover under anonymity accused the rapper of getting involved with another celebrity and proposing an abortion in 2016.

While Sarkodie has yet to address the accusation, his devoted wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has finally found her voice.

Subtly, Tracy Sarkcess expressed her unwavering trust in her husband while reminding their adversaries of the promise of God to punish all false witnesses and lying tongues.

She quoted Proverbs 19:5 which states in context that A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free.