Ghanaian actor, media personality, and entertainer, George Quaye, has stepped into the ongoing saga between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, urging both parties to find healing and reconciliation.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook dated June 29, George, who is also a communications professional, expressed that he shares a positive relationship with both Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson and has no intentions of taking sides in their dispute.

Having observed that both Sarkodie and Yvonne have openly expressed their truths, George Quaye called on the public to respect their decisions and viewpoints.

He emphasized the importance of understanding and empathy in such sensitive matters.

The controversy stemmed from Yvonne Nelson’s claim that she had terminated a pregnancy due to Sarkodie’s alleged refusal to take responsibility. In response, Sarkodie released a song titled “Try Me,” seemingly attempting to explain his perspective on the matter.

Read full post:

READ ALSO: