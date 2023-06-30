American actress, producer, and philanthropist Jada Pinkett Smith, is set to release her highly-anticipated memoir, titled ‘Worthy,’ on October 17, 2023.

In an Instagram post, Jada expressed her desire to reclaim her narrative after years of enduring falsehoods and misconceptions surrounding her life.

This unvarnished and revealing account promises to take readers on a transformative journey from her challenging upbringing in Baltimore to navigating the complexities of Hollywood.

With ‘Worthy’, Jada aims to inspire and empower others while shedding light on her own personal growth and rediscovery of self-worth.

Jada Pinkett Smith hinted that the memoir delves into her captivating youth, touching on the meaningful friendships and experiences that moulded her into the woman she is today.

From her early days to her rise in Hollywood, Jada’s story is one of resilience and determination.

Throughout her career, Jada Pinkett Smith has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. From her work in memorable films such as ‘Set It Off’ and ‘The Matrix’ to her acclaimed roles in television series like ‘Gotham’ and ‘Red Table Talk’, Jada is expected to reflect on the challenges, sacrifices, and triumphs she encountered along the way.

Readers can expect a candid account of her personal relationships and the lessons she learned from them. By sharing her own experiences, Jada aims to inspire others in their own pursuit of happiness and fulfillment in relationships and parenthood.

She stated: “My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness. My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all… Worthy”.

As the release date approaches, fans and readers alike eagerly anticipate the opportunity to embark on this transformative journey alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, reminding us all that we are deserving of our own narratives of self-worth.