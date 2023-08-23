Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog and formerly the manager of dancehall icon Shatta Wale, has added his voice to the chorus of support for Ghana’s music stars.

Drawing from his industry experience, which includes managing the celebrated music group VIP during their prime years, Bulldog emphasized the need to support acts like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and King Promise.

In a statement, Bulldog encouraged Ghanaians to stand in solidarity and keep their prayers alive for these artistes who are consistently elevating Ghana’s cultural footprint worldwide.

“Our artistes are not just entertainers; they are ambassadors of our culture, carrying our identity to the global arena,” Bulldog wrote.

Reflecting on Ghana’s rich musical history, Bulldog drew parallels between the present-day Afrobeats phenomenon and the legacy of iconic groups like Osibisa and VIP, who blazed trails for Ghanaian music on both the African continent and the global stage.

“These artistes are setting the pace for a new generation, and their deliberate and constant efforts are nothing short of a generational blessing,” Bulldog asserted.

Bulldog, known for his candid perspectives, further suggested that it’s a medium for communication just as much as it is for entertainment.

He wrote, “Music has always been politics, a means of conveying messages and inspiring change,” he noted. “Unfortunately, we have yet to fully grasp the potential of music as a force for political and cultural impact.”

“The only difference between politicians and musicians lies in the melodies they use to convey their messages,” he observed. “The day we recognize this truth is the day we propel our nation to attain global success once more.”

