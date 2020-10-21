The shop of popular Nigerian actress has been looted by hoodlums during ongoing #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria.

The protest which begun on social media is against police brutalities in the country but it seems some people are taking advantage of the situation to perpetuate crime.

Distraught actress, Uche Elendu lamented bitterly how looters broke into her store carting away over N100m worth of goods in Marwa Lekki Lagos.

The actress via her instagram announced to her fans how hoodlums attacked her security man carting away million worth of good.

She wrote;

“I was still trying to get myself to recover from the heartbreak of innocent lives lost yesterday, now, my hard work and investment are gone… looted by the same people we are fighting for… oh Lord strengthen me. They took all my years of struggle and hard work from me. Everything. I thank God for life. Posterity will judge all of you. E shock me ooooo #endsars #endbadgovernance”.

See her post below

See photos below;