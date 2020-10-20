Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama’s, absence from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign is due to the trauma she suffered in 2016, former President John Mahama has said.

She is currently taking a reserved role in the electioneering campaign to avoid becoming a topic for discussion.

“In 2016, there were a lot of lies against her [Lordina] so she was a bit traumatised by the experience so she wants to take a back role, let me do my politics,” Mr Mahama said in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Thankfully, the former President said the NDC has a female running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to fill the gap left by her.

Should he win the elections, Mr Mahama said the former First Lady will continue to play the reserved role and focus on her foundation.

