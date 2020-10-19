Former President John Mahama is of the view that the media has given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a free ticket with regards to corruption.

According to Mr Mahama, the media is not holding the Akufo-Addo-led government to the same standard of accountability they held the erstwhile administration.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Mahama indicated the issue of corruption is no longer important to anybody.

To him, corruption is inevitable in any government but how it is dealt with is what matters.

” If it comes to your attention, you can’t continue sweeping it under the carpet at a point, it will become imbalanced and a new regime will come and sweep it out but I believe it is better to have regime accountability than post regime,” he said.

He stressed culprits of most corruption cases that have marred the current administration are yet to be prosecuted.

“We have the Kelni GVG, Ameri, among other scandals but no action has been taken with nobody prosecuted so it seems prosecuting a corrupt official of an opposition government is much easier than our own officials,” he lamented.