The FA will not take retrospective action against Jordan Pickford regarding his challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

The Dutch defender was on the receiving end of a crude challenge from Everton’s goalkeeper early on in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

However, Everton were spared the consequences of such a challenge – potentially a red card for the keeper and a penalty – as the Liverpool defender was adjudged to be marginally offside by the VAR officials at Stockley Park.

It was announced on Monday that no further action would be taken against Pickford, with retrospective action only permissible when Incidents have been missed by the referee or VAR.

Liverpool perceived that a number of decisions went against them during the 235th meeting of the two sides – including a disallowed, late Jordan Henderson goal – and had written to the Premier League asking them to investigate the application of VAR during the match.

It was announced late on Sunday that Van Dijk had suffered an ACL injury in the challenge and would undergo surgery.

His defensive partner in the match, Joel Matip, is a doubt for the club’s upcoming Champions League trip to Ajax, with the centre-half having been sent for a scan after complaining of muscular discomfort following the clash.