Beautiful Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, has turned a year older today, Monday, October 19, 2020.

In celebration of her new age, the mother of three has shared some stunning photos on her official Instagram page.

The photos have Miss Asare showing her Asante roots by dressing in colourful kente.

The first of the photos has the Kumawood actress adorned in beads around her head, neck, hands, and ankles while she gave off some ‘adowa’ dance moves.

Sharing the photo, Miss Asare thanked God for His goodness and faithfulness to her.

“Father, thank you for your goodness and faithfulness in my life. I trust that you are leading me into a new LAND, a spacious land filled with blessing and opportunity. I choose to stand and keep my eyes on you as you lead me forward in your purposes in JESUS name Amen. happy birthday to me,” she said.

The second and third photos have the actress fully putting different types of kente clothes and she looked like a queen.

Captioning the second and third photos, Miss Asare was full of gratitude. “Thank you Lord for everything I’m grateful,” she said.