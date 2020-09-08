Minority Leader in Parliament has said a John Mahama-led administration will place the fight against corruption.

According to him, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes eradicating graft is a sure way of ensuring the development of the country.

“His Excellency John Mahama makes the commitment to make corruption once again a high-risk activity,” he said.

He was speaking at the University of Professional Studies in Accra where the NDC launched its manifesto ahead of the 2020 elections.

The manifesto was on the theme:‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more.’

Addressing a gathering of party executives, Mr Iddrisu opined that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned a blind eye to numerous corruption scandals that have plagued the nation since its assumption of power in 2017.

“John Dramani Mahama will find answers to all the unanswered questions on corruption, whether it is BOST, National Youth Authority or Kroll and Associates. It is only in Ghana that excavators can go missing, found and nothing happens. That will not happen under a John Mahama Presidency,” he said.

The leading member of the NDC added that officials under a future NDC administration who engage in corruption will be dealt with.