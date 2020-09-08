Prophet Kumchacha has thrown a challenge to Akua Donkor on her dream to become President of Ghana.

Prophet Kumchacha, known in private life Nicholas Osei, told Okay FM that there is no way madam Donkor can become president of Ghana.

He outlined three things he will do if the Ghana Freedom Party leader is able to become a president.

Kumchacha

He said he will burn his church building, overthrow the government of madam Akua Donkor and he will later kill himself by taking poison.

Again, Prophet Kumchacha said he will give the presidential hopeful five billion old cedis if he garners 100,000 votes in the elections which will be held in December this year.

The Leader and Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, however, did not detail why madam Donkor cannot become a president in Ghana.

Madam Donkor, who was on the show, was not moved by the words of Prophet Kumchacha.