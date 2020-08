Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, on Saturday, August 8, buried his mother at her hometown, Apedwa in the Eastern region.

The popular prophet was supported by friends and family to finally bid farewell to his mother.

However, Prophet Kumchacha surprised his guests at the funeral with a mansion-styled casket that contained the remains of his dear mother. The coffin has, as expected, made waves on social media.

Watch below the mansion-styled casket: