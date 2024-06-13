Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has extended a public apology to former President John Dramani Mahama for his previous criticisms regarding Mahama’s governance. P

rophet Kumchacha admitted that his harsh evaluations during Mahama’s term, particularly concerning issues like power supply (dumsor), currency depreciation, and fuel management, were misguided.

Reflecting on the current economic challenges under the present administration, Kumchacha acknowledged that Mahama’s leadership was comparatively more effective.

He noted that the persistent economic hardships, including over a year of erratic power supply, have been more severe after Mahama’s tenure.

“If I ever criticized you on anything relating to dumsor, cedi depreciation, fuel, and any other thing, please forgive me. Compared to what we are facing now, you’re an angel,” Kumchacha said.

Additionally, Prophet Kumchacha expressed his surprise and disappointment in Kennedy Agyapong for endorsing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the recent NPP Presidential Primaries.

Kumchacha expressed dismay that Agyapong’s support came despite his earlier strong criticisms of Bawumia during the primary campaign.

READ ALSO