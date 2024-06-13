A massive explosion at the Fosu gas station near the Petrosol filling station close to Nana Bosoma’s palace in Sunyani Asufufu has resulted in a destructive fire that has affected nearby houses.

According to reports, Ghana Fire Service personnel are currently at the scene, actively working to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

The explosion and subsequent fire have caused significant concern among residents in the area, prompting swift action from emergency responders to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of those in the vicinity.

Residents around the area have been compelled to evacuate due to the highly flammable nature of the situation.

Further details regarding the incident, including the extent of the damage and the ongoing efforts to manage the situation, are expected as the situation develops.