The Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has announced plans to marry gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

The ceremony, according to him, will take place on March 27, 2023, at Manor House, North London in the United Kingdom.

With plans to contest the presidential seat in 2024, Kumchacha stated Miss Asamoah will be a great fit as Ghana’s First Lady when he comes into power.

“Her dressing lately speaks a lot that she is qualified for the position and I cannot wait to make her my wife,” he declared on Accra-based Okay FM.

Prophet Kumchacha claimed that he has deeply fallen in love with the musician and is convinced nothing under the sun can stop him from making the latter his wife.

