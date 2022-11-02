The National Youth Authority (NYA) has reiterated the role of the youth towards nation-building as it commemorates the 2022 Africa Youth Day.

The celebration is on the theme; Breaking the barriers to meaningful youth participation and inclusion in advocacy.

In a statement issued by the NYA, it said Africa’s youth have diverse skill sets to solve the continent’s teeming economic, technological, industrial, and cultural problems.

“They have the ability to provide the resolutions to challenges plaguing the continent, through their unwavering resilience, vibrancy, and penchant for innovation.

“Africa’s Youth, by virtue of their energy, vibe and adaptability, gravitates to the forefront of creating new solutions to old problems, and African governments must leverage this natural affinity through building their capacity and providing spaces for them to thrive,” it read in parts.

The statement emphasised that the government, through the NYA, has adopted the National Youth Policy Document as the blueprint to guide all youth-related activities in the country.

“Government recognises the challenges of education, industrial and technical training, unemployment and access to finance for businesses as some of the many challenges facing the country’s youth.

ALSO READ:

Ekosiisen National Dialogue Series: Take your own destiny into your hands – Youth urged

UNESCO is a strategic partner in implementing National Youth Policy – NYA CEO

“To address this trend, the Government of Ghana has adopted the National Youth Policy Document as its blueprint to make financial inclusiveness one of its major thresholds to provide support for the country’s youth to grow their potential,” the statement explained.

Below is the full statement: