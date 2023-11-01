The National Youth Authority (NYA) will on November 7, 2023, host various stakeholders in the youth development ecosystem in a roundtable discussion.

The event will take place at the AfCFTA meeting hall in Accra.

The engagement will be on the theme, One Million next level is knocking; youth-led movements that transcend borders.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pius Enam Hadzide explained the discussion is to commemorate the 2023 African Youth Day.

The statement added that, the engagement reflects government’s commitment to fostering and providing young people with the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in the business world in order to create our commonwealth.

The highlights of the engagement include; entrepreneurship and training workshops, access to finance forums, free side chats with successful entrepreneurs, launch of digital African report, and engagement with international organisation on migration (IOM).

