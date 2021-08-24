President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide Pius Hadzide as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

Mr Hadzide takes over from Sylvester Tetteh, who is now the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro.

The appointee is expected to bring on board his experience and expertise as a youth worker and mobiliser for the smooth and effective running of the authority.

Mr Hadzide in 2017 was appointed a Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

He was, however, transferred to the Information Ministry.

The NYA as a Statutory Institution of Reference in Youth Development Service seeks to provide an environment for youth participation.

NYA also drives political development using appropriate technology and highly motivated professionals.