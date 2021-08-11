New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North in the Eastern Region, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has called for a united front towards youth development in Ghana.

According to him, this category of people is critical to the nation’s development agenda, hence, the need for it to be made a priority.

Chairman Agyenim-Boateng made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, ahead of the 2021 International Youth Day (IYD) on August 12.

He stressed the government and all relevant stakeholders have been interested in youth development as it directs the fortunes of the country.

“We cannot solve all of our problems in Ghana but one thing we must not joke with is Youth development. It is an integral part of nation-building and we must be interested in how they [youth] develop else we will have a serious problem,” he urged.

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the 2021 IYD, the National Youth Authority is set to hold a youth summit at the University of Ghana.

To reflect the global theme Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health, the summit seeks to encourage and draw more youth into Agribusiness in Ghana.