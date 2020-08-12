Former President John Mahama has assured the youth of more job opportunities should he be voted into office.

In a post on Facebook as part of his message to the youth on International Youth Day, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that the ‘major plant’ of his second coming as President is to create more jobs to the youth in the country.

“Your burning entrepreneurial spirit and initiative remain undying even in these difficult times. We shall harness the enormous innovative & creative talents and also magnify youth participation in the governance and decision-making of our country,” he noted.

He congratulated the contributions made by this section of the population towards the building of the nation.

Mahama announced that his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will have conversation with the Ghanaian youths to mark the day.

Below is his Facebook post: