Rapper Edem says it is about time that politicians pay mind to the needs of entertainers in Ghana’s movie industry.

According to him, politicians only recognise the relevance of musicians when elections draw close.

He made this assertion in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show hosted by Andy Dosty on Wednesday.

I believe the government must pay attention to entertainers. If not for anything they call on us if it is time to blow their horns for attention.

If for nothing they owe us, we have to be compensated and I hear the news about money for creative arts industry. That is a good a start but we have to know details and the amount everyone will receive. Block for drop [SIC], he said.