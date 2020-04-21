Edem is not only a show-stopper when he mounts the stage. He is also a good performer at home too when it comes to delivering as a husband.

On the occasion of their 6th anniversary, Stacey shared on Twitter a short video clip which captured her lovey-doveying with her husband.

The day also happened to be the rapper’s birthday and that has seen his wife celebrate him with a romantic message leaving fans wowed on social media.

Sharing a loved up video of them, Stayce wrote “six years of legally fucking you… been orgasmic… Happy +1 my fav dick @iamedem” and the rapper bursting out with laughter replied, “Madam u are not correct.”

6 years of legally fucking you… been orgasmic… Happy +1 my fav dick @iamedem pic.twitter.com/INDCvtvrHQ — Stayce (@StayGree) April 19, 2020

An elated Edem acknowledging receipt of the accolades said: “Madam you are not correct.”