A social media user is threatening to commit suicide if Ghanaian TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay refuses to reply his love message.

According to the social media user, who was only identified as Malik Sandow, he has been having a strong affection for the TV goddess for a very long time.

He said all love messages he sends to Delay in her DM all go unanswered and therefore has threatened to take his life if the TV show host refuses to reply his love message.

Delay posted the message of the user on her Instagram page with the caption “Suicide Alert”.

Some social media users have been reacting to the fan’s message.