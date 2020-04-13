Presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has reacted to allegations which claim rapper Kwesi Arthur has exploited multiple ladies and again forced them to abort pregnancies for him.

Although the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker reacted to the stories, which was mostly carried by bloggers, by threatening to sue them, Delay has jumped to his defense on her latest interview.

According to the controversial host of the Delay Show, she never believed Kwesi Arthur who looks like church boy, would ever exploit women.

I didn’t believe it. I don’t see him as someone who can do what they are saying. But secondly, groupies can corrupt him because he is a star.

Looking at the kind of comments girls post under his social media pages, you can tell what they can do to him in person. Majority of the musicians don’t intend but groupies really chase them.

Climaxing her statement, Delay urged Kwesi Arthur to be vigilant but also give it to them when they bring themselves regardless.

