The Ghana Police Service on Sunday warned henceforth any person found at any beach in Ghana will be arrested as part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A statement signed by Superintendent of Police Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, explained: “In accordance with the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and consequential orders, the public is to note that gathering at any beach in Ghana amounts to an offence”.

The law, however, exempts security service personnel or essential service providers whose presence at the beaches may be necessary to provide security or for public safety.

“All other persons found at any beach from now onward and within the period of imposition of restrictions on public gathering or movement will be arrested,” it cautioned.

The Police Administration advised the public to cooperate with it in the national interest.