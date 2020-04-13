The Volta River Authority (VRA) is expected to close down the Akosombo and New Combine markets.

A letter dated April 11, 2020 and signed by Akosombo Management Committee Manager, Vivian J. Yebuah gave the directive.

“We wish to advise that the Akosombo and New Combine markets be closed effective 1:00 am Monday, 13th April, 2020 until further notice,” the letter stated.

For this directive, the letter referred to an emergency meeting held on 19th March this year and recent situational report from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate on COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

One of the reasons for the closure is to prevent entry of traders from surrounding markets which have been closed.

MORES STORIES

Lockdown: Police vow to be ‘tough’ from Monday

Coronavirus pandemic – all you need to know as China sees peak in new infections

Coronavirus: How to maintain your sex life during this period

Below is the full statement: