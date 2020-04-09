Ghanaian television host and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has cautioned men who disturb her with proposals online.



The host of ‘Delay Show’ revealed in a post that a lot of men are sliding into her DM with messages about love.



She shared a message of one of these guys and warned others to stop sending her such messages.

Delay captioned one of her messages: “Please stop flooding my dm with such messages. I’m not in the mood ???????????? nipa as) aye shi.”



Read the full message below:



