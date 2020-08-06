The decision by Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to forward the controversial book: ‘Working with Rawlings’ by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi could have dire consequences on her political career.

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate has shot herself in the foot.

It has emerged that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang wrote the forward of the book which has exposed the good, bad and ugly sides in the erstwhile Rawlings administration.

The book by Prof. Ahwoi has sent tongues wagging after making serious disclosures, especially about the conduct of Mr Rawlings in and out of power.

He revealed, among other things, how the former President’s incessant vitriolic attacks on late President Atta Mills nearly made him (Mills) resign.

RELATED STORIES:

Many pundits have questioned the timing of the release of the book when in fact Mr Rawlings was seemingly being lured back to the NDC.

However, the role played by the party’s running mate, Mr Baako said could affect her relationship with the former first family.

Though it is obvious Prof. Opoku-Agyemang did not appreciate the repercussion of the timing for the release of the book, he said she might suffer some consequence.

“Because her [Naana] membership is not too deep-rooted, that’s why maybe she didn’t appreciate the repercussions of this book in terms of timing of its release,” he said.

Given the reactions from within the NDC since the book was launched, Mr Baako is certain it will create problems for the NDC.

“The things in this book will create a lot of problems within the NDC; already Mr Rawlings has spoken and he will soon roar,” he added.