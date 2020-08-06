Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper is scandalised about revelations in Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s book: ‘Working with Rawlings.’

Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako said most of the revelations made, especially about late President John Evans Atta Mills is “unfair to his memory.”

”It is unfair to Professor Mills’ memory and he’s not here. Dead men don’t talk, don’t defend themselves. So, he’s not here even to make an input…It’s an attack on the man’s memory and his integrity. And it is seen as a light thing in a book of this nature by a great man like Mr Ahwoi and it’s released at this time?” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The veteran journalist said claims by Prof. Ahwoi that the late Mills was vilified by former President Jerry Rawlings for not prosecuting appointees in the erstwhile Kufuor administration are false.

”…that Professor Mills refused or failed or both to allow prosecution of New Patriotic Party. That’s a fallacy. That cannot be true but they all appear to believe it and they’re articulating it,” he stressed.

Mr Baako added that though Prof Ahwoi’s book is not bad, “there are elements in the book that must be subjected to strict scrutiny.”

Play attached audio for more:





