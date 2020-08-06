A fake blind woman has been arrested by assistant to Nigeria’s Governor for Mineral Resources & Environmental Management.



According to reports, the woman, who hails from Imo State, always begs for alms at Union Bank Junction in Abakaliki.



It was gathered that Nwakaego Nwaorie fakes sight loss by applying minty ointment on her eyes, while one of her little children leads her by the hand.

When the efficacy of the ointment diminishes, she reapplies and goes on to her business, along with her two children.

It was in one of her reapplication of ointment that she was caught and handed over to the Ebonyi Police Command.