A little girl with blue eyes has allegedly been rejected by her father because of her eye colour, it has been claimed.

Alabi Rukayat Oyindamola shared the girl’s story on Facebook.

She explained that she met the girl’s family when she travelled to Ilorin for the Eid break. She further claimed that the father rejected the girl and her late sister because of their blue eyes.

Sharing photos of the girl, she wrote: “Hello! I traveled to Ilorin this Eid period and I saw this small girl she lives around my house(Ilorin). She is an indigen, she also has a junior sister Hassanat (Kehinde). her Taiwo is late due to lack of proper care and rejection from the father because she has special qualities(her blue eyes).”

